Chino is all about “The Process”

[KINGGSTON, Jamaica] – Recording artiste Chino has meticulously tapped into his strengths to create a stunning new project titled “The Process.” The project features three different albums which will be released over 3 week increments.

“The sound and vibe of this project pretty much follows my formula when it comes to making music. Usually the fans will hear the hardcore Dancehall or more commercial sounds mixed in with the Reggae, Hip Hop, Pop and other sounds. On this particular project, I chose to go the root of splitting the sounds into different directions or lanes, which resulted in three volumes,” the artiste explained.

Each volume contains 7 songs. The carefully crafted albums follow a variety of themes that the artiste has come to be known for.

“Volume 1 “Lyrics Over Gimmicks” puts a direct emphasis on lyricism and storytelling. Volume 2 “Gyal Factory” is for the ladies and caters directly to my female audience. Volume 3 “Riddim Rider Style” is for the Reggae lovers, with a mix of roots and lovers’ rock,” the artiste elaborated.

While he serves as the executive producer on the albums, through his own Jamworld Music label, the project is also supported by a host of other producers, including his brother Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Romeich Entertainment and CJ the Chemist.

“I’ve been working on this since the beginning of this year. Most of the tracks were recorded before and during the pandemic, there were some other tracks that I loved but I didn’t think they got their due justice so those are included as well,” he added. With the work that has gone into these albums, it is expected that they will appeal to the artiste’s local and international audiences, catering to listeners of varying genres and styles. Simply put, the bodies of work capture Chino’s artistry and the quality he is known for – unique concepts, lyricism and nice melodies.

“I chose to release it in 3 parts to separate the lanes which I’m aware I’m in, rather than compressing everything into one album. In this digital age, the attention span is short so we have to find innovative ways to peak the listeners’ interest without losing momentum,” he said.

This project follows several singles released in recent months, with the title track “The Process” originally being released in May, as a part of the World Rocking Riddim. Following that was “Oh My God” produced by CJ The Chemist and later, “Be Good”, which is the debut release coming from Jamworld Music.

With the releases all flowing one after the other, more can be expected in the new year, with the forthcoming release of the “Great Minds Think Alike” project, a fitting title for a collaboration album between Chino and Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor. With most of the tracks being produced by Stephen, the album will feature duets between the brothers and is slated to drop in Spring or Summer 2021.

The album releases for “The Process” started with Volume 1, “Lyrics Over Gimmicks” on November 20, 2020. Volume 2 “Gyal Factory” will be released on December 11, while 2021 will be started off right with the release of Volume 3 “Riddim Rider Style” on January 1.