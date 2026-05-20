Chelsea Flower Show in London Awards Grenada Gold

LONDON, England -Grenada has done it again achieving another coveted gold medal – 19 in total, 9 consecutively. This was at the world-renowned horticultural exhibition held annually at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Grenada’s exhibition themed, ‘Isle of Spice – A display of Tropical Flowers, Foliage and Spices,’ further cemented the country’s reputation as one of the Caribbean’s most distinguished and consistent exhibitors. This recognition comes at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Showcase of Tropical Flora

The award-winning exhibit, displayed within the iconic Great Pavilion, featured a vibrant showcase of tropical flora, spices, and cultural elements. These are uniquely representative of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The exhibit featured an immersive collection of orchids, heliconias, ginger lilies, and anthuriums. It also included cocoa, nutmeg, and other spices linked to the Caribbean “Spice Isle.”

Meanwhile, it celebrated Grenada’s rich biodiversity, agricultural heritage, and cultural identity. It shared this story with an international audience of horticultural experts, dignitaries, media, and visitors.

Pinnacle of Global Horticultural Excellence

Organised annually by the Royal Horticultural Society since 1913, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is widely regarded as the pinnacle of global horticultural excellence. It attracts approximately 150,000 visitors each year, including members of the Royal Family, international designers, growers, and world media.

Present at the Chelsea Flower Shower was the Governor General of Grenada, Dame Cécile La Grenade. She joined the team in celebrating another milestone achievement.

Her Excellency shared her elation stating, “On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the team on securing yet another Gold Medal at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication of our designers, horticulturists, and all those who have worked tirelessly to showcase the natural beauty and rich floral heritage of our nation. Your continued success not only brings immense pride to Grenada but also serves as an inspiration to our people and highlights the tremendous potential of our floriculture and tourism sectors.”

High Commissioner Racher Croney further noted that Grenada’s continued success at Chelsea reflects the creativity, resilience, and excellence of our people. She stated, “this achievement is not only a celebration of horticulture, but also a celebration of Grenadian identity, culture, and national pride. We are honoured to once again showcase the beauty and spirit of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique on the international stage and commend the team for doing so with distinction and grace.”

Team leader of the Chelsea Flower Show, Cathy John echoed similar sentiments stating, “This Gold Medal is a tribute to the people of Grenada. By showcasing the beauty and traditions of our six parishes, we wanted visitors to feel the heartbeat of our island. Pure Grenada is more than a garden — it is our heritage in full bloom.”

Following the Gold Medal announcement, the High Commission for Grenada in collaboration with the Grenada Tourism Authority hosted a special reception titled Tropical Bloom at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). This was to officially launch the Grenada Flower and Garden Festival scheduled for November 8 – 15.

The reception was held under the patronage of Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade. It brought together members of the diplomatic corps, tourism stakeholders, business leaders, members of the Grenadian diaspora, media representatives, and supporters of Grenada’s horticultural and cultural industries.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland was present to officially launch the Grenada Flower and Garden Festival – Tropical Bloom.

He stated, “Grenada’s participation at Chelsea continues to serve as an important platform for destination promotion, cultural diplomacy, tourism, and international engagement which has led to our very own flower festival in Grenada. We will take this opportunity to demonstrate that our riches extend beyond our spices, beautiful beaches, and waterfalls. Our Tropical Blooms deserve a prominent place in the global horticultural hierarchy and Grenada in Bloom intends to take that message globally.”

Guests experienced an evening showcasing Grenadian hospitality, culture, cuisine, music, and floral artistry. They also recognized the outstanding contribution of Team Grenada and all the stakeholders involved in the country’s award-winning Chelsea exhibit.

Grenada Flower and Garden Festival – Tropical Bloom

The launch of the Grenada Flower and Garden Festival, Tropical Bloom, is part of Grenada’s wider effort. It aims to position Grenada as a leader in sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship. In addition, it also supports horticultural innovation and cultural diplomacy.

It also highlights the growing importance of botanical tourism and nature-based experiences within Grenada’s tourism product. For additional information please visit the festival website.

This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show placed significant emphasis on sustainability, biodiversity, climate resilience, and environmentally conscious gardening practices. These themes are strongly aligned with Grenada’s own environmental priorities and national development objectives.

Grenada’s continued success at Chelsea shows its strong commitment to excellence, sustainability, and culture. It also strengthens Grenada’s place as a top Caribbean tourism destination.