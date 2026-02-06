Grenada Named Partner Destination for 2026 PATWA World Tourism Leaders’ Summit

St. George, Grenada — Grenada has been named a Partner Destination for the 2026 World Tourism Leaders’ Summit and the International Travel Awards. These events are hosted by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA). This designation places Grenada at the center of global tourism dialogue and industry recognition. Moreover, Grenada is now featured alongside destinations and leaders who are shaping the future of the sector.

PATWA is an international tourism media and leadership platform. It convenes policymakers, destination leaders, and industry stakeholders to examine emerging trends and recognize excellence. Additionally, the platform fosters collaboration across markets. Grenada’s selection reflects its growing profile as a destination committed to thoughtful tourism development and sustainability. The country is also dedicated to global engagement.

Announcing the partnership, Senator the Honourable Adrian Thomas, Minister for Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture said, “Grenada is honoured to be named a Partner Destination for the 2026 World Tourism Leaders Summit and the International Travel Awards hosted by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association. As the global tourism industry continues to evolve, PATWA plays an important role in convening leadership, shaping dialogue, and recognising excellence across destinations and markets.”

Global Travel Media

Grenada’s participation as Partner Destination aligns with its broader tourism strategy, which prioritizes sustainable growth, innovation and meaningful engagement within the international tourism community. The partnership gives Grenada a chance to join important talks about the future of tourism. It also helps Grenada be seen more by global travel media and industry leaders.

Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority added, “This partnership aligns with Grenada’s strategic focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and meaningful global engagement, and provides an opportunity to contribute our perspective to conversations shaping the future of tourism.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority views the partnership as an opportunity to further position Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique as destinations that combine authenticity and quality experiences. As a result, they are promoted for forward-looking tourism development. Engagement with platforms such as PATWA supports Grenada’s continued efforts to build strong international relationships. In turn, this engagement reinforces its standing within the global tourism landscape.