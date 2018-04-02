Chef Noel Cunningham cooking up the Vybez at Palm Beach Jerk Festival

West Palm Beach – The diverse and authentic Caribbean Jerk traditions are the key ingredients that event producer, Full-A-Vybez, Inc. has prepared for the 15th annual 1-800-411-PAIN Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival, which will be held on Monday, May 28th, 2018 at the South Florida Fairgrounds (9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411) from 2pm-10pm.

1-800-411 PAIN is once again the proud title sponsor.

This year’s festival includes talented culinary personalities who will take center stage to compete for the Caribbean’s top culinary honors.

There will also be an opportunity for patrons to partake in live cooking demos conducted by internationally renowned chef Noel Cunningham alongside specially invited guests.

Attendees will have an opportunity to indulge in succulent dishes and tasty libations, music, and more. To bring the diversity of the islands to West Palm Beach.

The festival honors the cultural richness, heritage and flavor that the Caribbean Jerk Seasoning lends to food and traditions. The dizzying variety of Caribbean Jerk can be found in the many food offerings that include succulent Jerk Lobster, Juicy Jerk Chicken, the Spicy Jerk Shrimp, the Sensational Smoked Jerk Pork and the popular Jerk Ice Cream.

Truly a family inspired festival, the Kids Zone is guaranteed to attract youngsters with fun, interactive programming through the day.

For the young and young at heart, the day party within the Jerk Fest dubbed the Jerk Explosion Party Pavilion, is sure to entertain. Featuring popular DJs and a dance contest, the festivities are sure to be the perfect end to the Memorial Weekend.

To complete the taste of the islands, Fulla -Vybez Inc has created a fantastic lineup for the mainstage performance. Performers will be announced shortly.

Tickets can be purchased at Palm Beach Jerk Festival or popular local Caribbean community locations. Children 12 and under are admitted FREE of charge.