Singer Rad Dixon Drops New Single for Outta Jamaica Riddim album

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Singer Rad Dixon pleads for the youth on Keep The Children Safe, a song he did with deejay Teacha D for the Outta Jamaica Riddim album.

The 16-song set was released in May. All tracks are done on the revamped Have You Ever Been in Love beat, made famous by Dennis Brown.

Dixon and Teacha D make a passionate case for children in a time of global uncertainty. They were the first to record for the Outta Jamaica Riddim compilation which is produced by Tasjay Productions.

“I write songs for the upliftmeant of the youth to stay away from trouble with songs like Change and Make it Right,” said Dixon, who lives in South Florida.

He added that his admiration for Brown attracted him to the project which also has songs by Anthony B (Rock Steady) and Luciano (New Sheriff).

“Mr. Dennis Brown, and when i say ‘Mr.’ it means that i respect his infuence on not only my career. To me, he was not a Crown Prince; he is and will always be the king of reggae.”

Dixon is from Manchester in central Jamaica. Keep The Children Safe is his latest song for Tasjay Productions which also produced his version of Bryan Adams’ Everything I Do I Do it For You and the original Baby Don’t Worry.

The dreadlocked artist began his career 20 years ago as R Rated. His early influences include Garnet Silk,Michael Jackson and Run-DMC.

Brown cut Have You Ever Been in Love for Sly and Robbie in 1981 for their Taxi label. James Smith, the principal of Tasjay Productions, recruited the famous duo to reprise their drum and bass parts for the Outta Jamaica Riddim album.