Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – Dec. 19th

Councilman Alix Desulme Appointed to the NLC Information Technology and Communications Committee

WASHINGTON, DC — The National League of Cities (NLC) appointed North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme to the 2018 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) federal advocacy committee for a second term. This committee takes the lead in developing the NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving public access to telecommunications and information systems, privacy concerns, cable […]