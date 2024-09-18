Local News

Chairman Gilbert Sponsors Resolution Condemning False Generalizations of Haitian Community

MIAMI-DADE – Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III sponsored a resolution that was unanimously adopted by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners condemning false generalizations and recognizing the contributions of the Haitian community. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, after an unsubstantiated Facebook post led to false claims that Haitian immigrants were eating dogs, cats, and other pets, Chairman Gilbert added the resolution to the agenda to show unity for the people of Haiti.

“The Haitian community has made and continues to make an incredible impact in Miami-Dade County. We have innovators, business owners, and community leaders who are members of the Haitian community. Without their contributions, Miami would not be the world-class city that it is today. We will not stand idly by while these false, divisive remarks are made about members of our beautifully diverse community,” said Chairman Gilbert.

Miami-Dade County is a majority-minority community, where more than half of its 2.7 million residents are foreign-born. As the Gateway to the Americas, the Board stands in unity and condemns false insinuations that casts minority communities in a negative light.

 

