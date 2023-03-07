According to world gambling statistics, 26% of the world’s population gambles. In addition to this, 4.6 billion people visit casinos every year. This figure includes people from all walks of life, including celebrities. Although gambling is reserved for average citizens, high-profile people in the society regularly visit casinos to bet on casino games.

These celebrities are known for spending huge amounts on luxurious stuff and entertainment. Since their lives revolve around owning expensive real estate, luxury sports cars, yachts, and private jets, it should not be a surprise if they throw big cash in top casinos to play games.

Here are the celebrities who love gambling:

Brad Pitt

It was not until Brad Pitt landed and starred in Ocean’s 11 that he developed a new passion, gambling. While preparing for the role, Brad Pitt began playing several casino games such as blackjack, online slots, and poker. Brad Pitt mentioned that gambling gives him an exciting experience he will continue as long as possible.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon is an actor and a pro poker and blackjack player. His interest in gambling began when he was preparing for a role in a movie called Rounders as Mike McDermott. Rounders is a movie about the world of underground poker, and he perfectly suited the role since he was a valid business expense.

Matt Damon is one of the best professional poker players in the world, and he participates in various tournaments.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is a famous socialite who also loves betting. Her favourite spot is Las Vegas, the epicentre of gambling in the US. It is reported that she had won up to $30000 while playing in Vegas. Rumours have it that she occasionally visits online casino sites to play online casino games such as poker.

George Clooney

Alongside Brad Pitt, George Clooney landed a role in Ocean’s 11, 12, and 13 films. He is a renowned casino punter who has been playing casino games all his life. George Clooney and Tobey Maguire contributed immensely to the private Hollywood games that inspired the creation of the movie Molly’s Game. What’s more, he contemplated building a private casino in Las Vegas at one point, but the plan failed.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is one of the most sought-after Hollywood actors and a multi-talented star. He can act, script, direct, and play poker games professionally. The actor can also play at an amateur level. He participated in one of the lucrative poker tournaments and won over a million dollars over the years.

50 Cent

5O Cent is a successful rapper, a good sports bettor, and a casino legend. He has won casino games on multiple occasions. However, two are more outstanding than the rest. In 2013, he won a bet on Floyd Mayweather in a fight against Manny Pacquiao. He also bet against the 49ers when playing against the New York Giants and won.

Daren Brown

Daren Brown is a British casino gambler who is known worldwide. He experienced more wins than losses in his betting career. Due to his high success rate in his gambling career, Daren Brown was banned from playing in some casinos in the United Kingdom. He was accused of placing small stakes with few losses incurred.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is a widely recognised celebrity who made a mark in NBA and movie industry. He loves poker games, which has earned him a relatively small fortune considering that he’s lost a lot of money. Since retiring from the NBA, he claims to have spent more than $10 million on casinos. Unfortunately, he could not transfer his NBA success into gambling.