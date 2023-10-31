MIAMI – This November, collaboARTive, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting visual artists and creatives, is partnering with PATH: Preserving, Archiving, and Teaching Hiphop, Inc. to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Hip Hop culture alongside PATH’s 15-year anniversary. The celebration will take place every Monday from 5 PM to 7 PM at Noche de Arte, a weekly arts activation and exhibition event hosted by collaboARTive at InterContinental Miami Hotel.

The November series of Noche de Arte is inspired by the people, places, and ideas that have shaped Hip Hop Culture. The event will feature an exhibition of works by Miami-based graffiti artists Miss Lushy and Louiedeology, alongside complementary activations such as Graffiti Art, Music Listening Stations, MC/Songwriting, and Music Production.

“We’ve been fans of PATH since their beginning, and the culmination of their 15th anniversary with the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop Culture seemed like the perfect time to partner for a celebration,” said Jean Blackwell Font, Executive Director of collaboARTive. “We’re excited to bring the energy and vision of the PATH crew to Noche de Arte for a new kind of experience on Mondays at InterContinental Miami.”

Noche de Arte, offered January through November, offers hotel guests and visitors from around the world the opportunity to meet local artists and learn more about their practice. The event is presented in partnership with Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, InterContinental Miami Hotel, Miami Downtown Development Authority, and with support from the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.