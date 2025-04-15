Celebrate Visionary Leadership at the Caribbean Global Awards

UNITED KINGDOM – The time has come to honour those who have shown exemplary leadership and driven meaningful impact, particularly within the Caribbean community or on a global scale. We are excited to invite nominations for the prestigious People’s Choice Caribbean Global Leader award.

About the Award

The People’s Choice Caribbean Global Leader award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and whose work inspires progress. Whether their efforts benefit the Caribbean directly or contribute to global advancements, these leaders are recognized for their dedication and impact.

Our Goal

We aim to gather over 1,500 nominations to spotlight outstanding changemakers. This ambitious target will ensure that the achievements of these leaders receive the recognition they deserve.

Submit your nomination today before June 1st 2025! Click here: https://forms.office.com/r/5hMCcQdwdU

How You Can Help

You can play a crucial role in this celebration. Nominate a leader (of any nationality) whose work is driving progress in or for the Caribbean. There are no restrictions on who can nominate; participation is open to individuals from anywhere in the world.

The Process

Submitting a nomination is simple and straightforward. Nominate someone who you believe exemplifies visionary leadership, and help us unite in recognizing those who are shaping a brighter future. Your nomination can make a difference!

Unite and Recognize

Let us come together to celebrate the leaders who are making meaningful contributions and influencing positive change. Join us in highlighting their efforts and achievements by submitting your nomination today.

Together, we can honour the visionary leadership that propels us towards a better tomorrow.