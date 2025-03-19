Senator Audrey P. Marks Receives AFUWI Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Recently designated Minister overseeing efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation, Senator Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks, who has served as the ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States in Washington, D.C., is set to receive the esteemed Trailblazer Award from the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) for the Class of 2025.

This award will be given in New York City on Friday, April 4, 2025. AFUWI made an announcement. They want to honor the former ambassador. The ambassador did great work in diplomacy. She also served the Jamaican community well. Furthermore, she was dedicated to developing the country. She will receive her award at the AFUWI Foundation’s twenty-eighth annual awards gala.

As AFUWI executive director Ann-Marie Grant put it, Ambassador Marks has demonstrated “a remarkable commitment to promoting educational growth as a vital driver of national development. Hailing from the rural parish of St. Mary in Jamaica, she deeply understands the aspirations of everyday Jamaicans and their strong desire for economic and social mobility. “Throughout her career—encompassing business, finance, public service, and international relations—she has consistently led initiatives that serve as benchmarks for others to follow. She is widely recognized as the founder of Paymaster (Jamaica) Limited, the Caribbean’s first multi-transaction bill payment system, which transformed the financial services landscape in the region. As Jamaica’s first female ambassador to the United States and the first to serve two terms, the newly-appointed Senator and cabinet minister in the Jamaican government, Marks has passionately advocated for economic growth and investment,” Grant explained, adding how Marks’ business expertise and leadership have earned her numerous accolades, including an honorary Doctor of Laws from Northern Caribbean University.

UWI Alumni

Senator Marks is a proud graduate of UWI. She shows the school’s dedication to academic excellence. She helps develop change agents, leaders, and innovators. These individuals will help improve their community, country, and the Caribbean region.

In addition to her work in diplomacy and business, Senator Marks has been on many important boards.

The University of the West Indies – Mona School of Business

The National Health Fund (NHF)

Jamaica Trade and Invest (JTI)

Her deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of education has driven her advocacy for initiatives that expand access to learning opportunities, especially for financially disadvantaged yet ambitious students. This stance completely aligns with the goals and objectives of the AFUWI.

AFUWI Legacy Awards Gala 2025

The AFUWI Legacy Awards Gala 2025 will honor Senator Marks and her fellow recipients—William Mahfood, WISYNCO, The Half Moon Hotel, Thea La Fond Gadson, Althea Brown, and Cedric Gayle, Esq.— in New York City. This annual event gathers distinguished leaders and education advocates from the Caribbean and the United States to raise funds for scholarships benefiting deserving students at the University of the West Indies (UWI).