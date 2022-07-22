Celebrate Jamaica’s 60th Independence with the City of Miramar

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is celebrating the 60th Emancipation of Jamaica’s Independence with a Jamaica Emancipendence Ole Time Fair on Saturday, August 6, 2022, hosted by Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

Mayor Messam stated, “This year marks Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to put together a family friendly cultural showcase that celebrates the very best of an island that many Miramarians call home. I invite Jamaican nationals in our community from all generations as well as everyone who appreciates Jamaican heritage and culture to join me for a great day at our beautiful Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park.”

From noon to 3pm, this free, family-friendly event features kids zone activities, face painting, water activities and arts & crafts. Guests can learn about gardening, composting, and vegetation walls at the Farmer’s Market.

Starting at 3pm there will be performances by Raul Blaze, Malachi Smith and Little Elijah on the cultural stage. A variety of delicious Jamaican dishes will be on sale, as well as merchandise from local vendors.

The music and live entertainment kick off at 4pm with performances by Chaka Demus & Pliers, Gem Myers, King Banton and MESSAM!

The event will be held at the Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar FL, 33025 from noon – 6:00 p.m. Registration is available at www.MiramarJamaicafair.Eventbrite.com

Blakka Ellis and Susan Lycett Davis (“Dr. Sue”) will emcee the event.

Event sponsors include the Dr. Sue Charitable Foundation, the Jamaica Tourist Board, GraceKennedy Money Services, Grace Foods, The Victoria Mutual Building Society, Jamaicans.com, Crichton Mullings & Associates, Pieces of Jamaica and Western Union.