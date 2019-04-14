Sunshine Promotions Confirmed Documentation for Buju Banton’s Entry Into Grenada

St. George’s, Grenada – Sunshine Promotions, producers of Buju Banton’s Long Walk to Freedom tour in Grenada, wishes to reassure all ticket holders and interested patrons of Night of Love – Long Walk to Freedom that all requisite paperwork have been obtained to ensure Buju Banton’s entry into Grenada and his performance at the National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 11 2019.

This statement is issued in response to misleading information recently published in a Grenadian-based online publication.

Sunshine Promotions has undergone the standard protocols and procedures required to secure work permits and by extension the related CARICOM documentation for all regional artistes slated to perform at its annual event.

Night of Love is a staple in Sunshine Promotions calendar of events.

