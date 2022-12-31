Celebrate Haiti’s Independence Day With The 5th Annual #JoumouChallenge

Discover Haiti’s Rich Minerals and History while Honoring its Contribution to Your Country’s Independence

MIAMI – In celebration of Haiti’s independence, the Captain Haiti Foundation invites Haitian descendants to join the #JoumouChallenge and explore their country’s mineral resources.

By participating in this worldwide event, families can come together and share a traditional joumou soup while also learning about the potential deposits of valuable minerals such as gold, silver, and copper on their land.

To join the challenge, visit JoumouChallenge.com and share your family’s knowledge of mineral deposits in Haiti. You can also locate this information on Google Earth and discover what minerals may be present in your village based on the experiences of other participating Haitian families.

In addition to learning about Haiti’s natural resources, you can also discover the country’s contribution to the independence of other countries by clicking on different sections of the map.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Haiti’s independence and learn about its rich history and resources. Join the #JoumouChallenge and share your experiences on social media.