Entertainment

Celebrate Haiti’s Independence Day With The 5th Annual #JoumouChallenge

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Soup Joumou
Soup Joumou
Discover Haiti’s Rich Minerals and History while Honoring its Contribution to Your Country’s Independence

MIAMI – In celebration of Haiti’s independence, the Captain Haiti Foundation invites Haitian descendants to join the #JoumouChallenge and explore their country’s mineral resources.

By participating in this worldwide event, families can come together and share a traditional joumou soup while also learning about the potential deposits of valuable minerals such as gold, silver, and copper on their land.

Soup Joumou
Soup Joumou

To join the challenge, visit JoumouChallenge.com and share your family’s knowledge of mineral deposits in Haiti. You can also locate this information on Google Earth and discover what minerals may be present in your village based on the experiences of other participating Haitian families.

In addition to learning about Haiti’s natural resources, you can also discover the country’s contribution to the independence of other countries by clicking on different sections of the map.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Haiti’s independence and learn about its rich history and resources. Join the #JoumouChallenge and share your experiences on social media.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Miami-Dade commemorate the one year anniversary of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake

January 11, 2011
Reggae Royalty, Morgan Heritage among headliners 16th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Morgan Heritage Wins Reggae Grammy Award

February 15, 2016
Mr. Vegas Represents Jamaica Among Star-Studded Latin Recording Artists on Suelta

Mr. Vegas Represents Jamaica Among Star-Studded Latin Recording Artists

March 6, 2022

Jamaican Jazz Legend Monty Alexander’s Birthday Bash Benefit Concert on June 6 at Kaufman Center in NYC

April 4, 2012
Back to top button