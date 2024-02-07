Caribbean Airlines Hosts “Welcome Home” For Visitors Arriving For Trinidad & Tobago Carnival 2024

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – On the evening of Monday, February 5th, the Arrival Terminal at the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad was transformed into a mini-carnival when Caribbean Airlines welcomed home scores of visitors arriving for the festive carnival season.

As part of the airline’s annual “Carnival Customer Appreciation” all arriving passengers were treated to a taste of carnival, courtesy Caribbean Airlines and its stakeholder partners including the National Carnival Commission (NCC), Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT), Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) and the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL).

Caribbean Airlines brought the Savannah Stage experience to Piarco International Airport, as visitors were greeted by traditional carnival characters including Moko Jumbies (stilt walkers), Dame Lorraine, Pierrot Grenade and Fancy Sailors against the backdrop of steel pan music and tassa drums.

Event host Patrick, the “HypeMan”, kept the vibe and energy going and much to their delight customers were further treated to live entertainment from the Tunapuna Rhythm Section.

Caribbean Airlines’ CEO Garvin Medera stated: “We are happy to Welcome Home returning and first-time visitors to Trinidad and Tobago and to share the energy and traditions of Carnival with them. Our ‘Carnival Customer Appreciation’ initiative is one of our key events and provides another opportunity to express our thanks to our customers for their continued support. Medera added: “I also wish to sincerely thank our valued partners and stakeholders who have worked with us for yet another year, to successfully host this event.”

In addition to free local delicacies like Doubles, Corn Soup, Snow Cones and Chow, the arriving visitors received complimentary gift bags from Caribbean Airlines with tokens courtesy the airline’s generous sponsors.

Welcome Home Sponsors

Caribbean Airlines expresses its gratitude to the following sponsors for their support in executing this event: KFC, Royal Castle, Carib, Nestle, VEMCO, Brydens, Sunshine Snacks, Angostura, Foodhall, Kiss Baking Company, Optometrists Today and Monster Energy.

