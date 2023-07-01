Groovin In The Park had Fans Grooving All Night Long

by Howard Campbell

Queens, New York — A packed house of Caribbean-Americans celebrated the 10th anniversary of Groovin In The Park at Roy Wilkins Park here on June 25. They saw quality performances from Minister Marion Hall, Wayne Wonder, Cham, Tarrus Riley and R&B singer Charlie Wilson.

It was the first time since 2019 that the event was staged, postponed due to the danger of COVID-19. Christopher Roberts, who started Groovin In The Park in 2011, was pleased with the turnout.

“We were anxious because we are held on one of the busiest music weekends of the year and getting artists is a challenge. But we are glad to see people come out and enjoy themselves,” he said.

There was some disappointment with the late withdrawal of Spice, who chose to perform on the BET Awards that night in Los Angeles. Many fans had anticipated a clash with Hall, but the artist formerly known as Lady Saw, was having none of it.

“This show was promoted that way, people thinking it’s gonna be Lady Saw or her sister. But I will not go back to Lady Saw…I know I was coming here with the Holy Spirit,” she said.

Hall gave a spirited performance that had the 15,000 fans literally eating from her palms. Songs like Warrior, I’m Doing Better and Freedom reflected the Christian faith she accepted eight years ago.

The sound system clash with Dynamq from South Sudan, David Rodigan of the United Kingdom, Yard Beat from Japan and Jamaica’s Bass Odyssey also went well. The victor was Dynamq, who once lived in a Kenyan refugee camp, where he discovered Jamaican pop culture.

Wayne Wonder, Frisco Kid and Cham returned to the 1990s and their stint at Mad House Records with producer Dave Kelly. Fans waving Jamaican flags rocked to Little And Cute, Rubbers, Joyride, Keep Them Coming, Ghetto Story and Vitamin S, songs which ruled that decade.

Tarrus Riley kept the momentum going with a steady performance that also saw him paying tribute to the 1990s with renditions of hits like Garnet Silk’s Hello Mama Africa and Rougher Yet, done by his father Jimmy Riley. The biggest cheers, however, came for his ballad She’s Royal.

Charlie Wilson was in superb form throughout an hour-long set, which heard him doing gems from his days in The Gap Band such as Outstanding, Yearning For Your Love and Burn Rubber, as well as his solo hits which include There Goes my Baby and Charlie, Last Name Wilson.