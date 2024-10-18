Celebrate Caribbean Culture at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

MIRAMAR – The 22nd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF), will happen on Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 1pm-10 pm at Miramar Regional Park, at 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, Fl 33027. South Florida is home to the largest Caribbean population in the United States, with approximately 1.6 million residents. These residents have made undeniable contributions to the local community in culture, music, and food.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is a reminder of the delicious impact the Caribbean has on American culture. GJJF offers delicious Jamaican jerk chicken and tasty jerk pork. You can also enjoy dishes from other Caribbean cultures. It provides an authentic taste of the islands.

Publix Culinary Stage

Back by popular demand, the Publix Culinary Stage, hosted by the masterful Chef Irie Spice, will feature a special cooking demonstration by Boston-based Chef Darian, currently the subject of a national GMC RAM TV ad national campaign, and returning is South Florida’s favorite Chef Reece, bringing his signature exuberance to the stage.

Celebrity Cook Off

The 2024 Celebrity Cook Off will feature Local 10 anchor Alexis Frazier vs NBC-6 anchor Kris Anderson. Local celebrity Chef Alain Lemaire and Chef Winston Williams will compete in an exciting “Chef Clash.” They will showcase bold flavors and creative twists, bringing energy to the stage.

New Location at Miramar Regional Park

This year GJJF will move to a new location at Miramar Regional Park to accommodate the expanded footprint and increase the number of vendors to reduce wait time for service.

The main stage will feature a combination of classic reggae and dancehall acts as well as Florida-based performers. Throughout the day an impressive slate of DJs, led by Richie D, DJ Radcliffe, Extatic Sound and DJ Worm, will provide the soundtrack of GJJF.

Patrons will have more ways to engage with sponsors. They can relax in the food court and enjoy tasty vendor offerings. There is also a new VIP section with comfortable seating. This area offers unlimited beverages and delicious food options. Plus, it has front-of-stage seating for a better view.

Elevating the Experience

GJJF Managing Partner and CEO Eddy Edwards commented “This year, we’re elevating the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival to new heights. Our guests can expect an even more exciting experience with culinary demonstrations and contests, as well as vibrant cultural presentations. With a wider variety of mouthwatering food offerings and more fun activities for the whole family, we’re crafting a unique celebration of Caribbean culture, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is presented by Publix in partnership with the City of Miramar, Visit Lauderdale, NBC-6, Cox Radio Miami, Broward County Transit (BCT), National Weekly and WAVS 1170 AM.

General admission tickets are $40 and $50 at the gate on event day. VIP tickets are $175. Kids under 10 are free to attend. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.jerkfestival.com