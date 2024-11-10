Celebrate Thanksgiving with Golden Krust’s Jerk Turkey

SOUTH FLORIDA – In celebration of Thanksgiving, Golden Krust’s Jerk Turkey will be available at select locations in Georgia, Florida, and New York City.

A riff on their classic Jerk Chicken offering, the turkey is made with Golden Krust’s signature Jerk Sauce, scotch bonnet pepper, and stuffing.

Customers can purchase the new offering at select locations in:

Georgia

Douglasville (6920 Douglas Blvd) Newnan (1485 E Hwy 34 C2) Fairburn (8030 Senoia Rd Suite 400) Fairburn (5370 Campbellton Fairburn Rd #600) Camp Creek (3620 Camp Creek Pkwy Suite 400) Stone Mountain (1267 S Hairston Rd) Stonecrest (2960 Stonecrest Pass) Morrow (2047 Mt Zion Rd) Austell (3999 Austell Rd #1005) College Park (6025 Old National Hwy) Conyers (1521 Hwy 138 SE) Lawrenceville (676 Duluth Hwy)



Florida

West Palm Beach (958 S Military Trl) Sawgrass (12518 W Sunrise Blvd) Tampa (2525 E Hillsborough Ave #161)



New York

Rockaway (1430 Rockaway Pkwy)



Golden Krust is the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group that aims to bring a taste of the Caribbean to the world.

“As a family business, we cherish the tradition of gathering for Thanksgiving. As proud Jamaicans, we’re excited to offer a unique way for friends and families to gather and enjoy our slow-marinated Jerk Turkey,” says Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing for Golden Krust. “It’s our take on a classic Thanksgiving dish, bringing vibrant Jamaican flavors to the table for those seeking something new and exciting. This twist on tradition makes for a memorable merging of cultural classics and an aromatic addition to this year’s Thanksgiving spread.”