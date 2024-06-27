SOUTH FLORIDA – The 10th Annual Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards, Banquet & Gala, in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month will be on June 30th, 2024, at the RENAISSANCE Fort Lauderdale West Hotel, 1230 S. Pine Island Road, Plantation, Florida. This fantastic event starts at 6pm with red carpet arrival, cocktail reception, followed by formalities, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Entertainment, and Dancing until close.

Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards recognizes ordinary people who have displayed extraordinary work and continue to give back to their community.

2024 Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards Honorees

South Florida is a melting pot of people from numerous Caribbean Islands. This year Honorees represent Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, Cuba, and Dominican Republic. The honorees are:

Nikeisha Pryor esq.

Samdaye Bachan-Johnson

Eugenise Mompremier

Ronald Surin

Ronaldo Ravelo

Rose Pierre

Lana Lindo

Rose Mary Santana

Friends of the Caribbean Award

In addition, there will be a presention of the “Friends of the Caribbean Award”. This award will go to three friends from the U.S.A. who have supported and impacted the Caribbean American Community. Award recipients are: Tina Maria Goldstein, Stacy Ritter, and Chief Constance Stanley.

The Lifetime Achievement Award

Christopher Wright of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is this year’s recipient of “The Lifetime Achievement Award”. This award is presented for indelible Service to the JTB and Jamaica.

“Good deeds should not be left un-noticed, therefore our goal is to continue to recognize as many as we possibly can and for many years to come”, It is gratifying to be able to present these awards and I am sure it is equally gratifying for the recipients to receive them”, says Elizabeth “Liz” Burns president of Unique Creations by Liz producer of the Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards.

VISIT LAUDERDALE has been a strong supporter in celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month and the Grand Finale “Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards”

The mission of CAHMUSA is to expand the knowledge and awareness of the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Caribbean region and their many significant contributions to the development and wellbeing of the USA.

Tickets can be purchased through Zelle @ 954-292-6848 OR [email protected]; Cash/Check.