SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican nationals and friends of the Diaspora are getting ready for the fifth annual Community 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 11, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar. Warm-up will begin at 6:30 a.m., followed by the race start at 7:00 a.m., simultaneously in five cities across the Southern USA. The cities include Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; Phoenix, AZ; and Orlando, in Central Florida; and tri-county South Florida region.

JAMAICA Hi—5 5K Reggae Run 5th Anniversary Celebration

More than 1,100 participants so far, have registered for the event, billed as the JAMAICA Hi—5 5K Reggae Run across the States taking part in the sport event. Celebrating its 5th Anniversary, the annual 5K was initiated by Consul General Oliver Mair, and is intended to raise awareness and engage in healthy lifestyles in everyday living here in the Diaspora. The event continues to garner positive response each year. Last year’s turnout included some 1,000 participants across the five cities in the Southern USA.

Consul General Mair who has jurisdiction responsibility for thirteen (13) Southern States is again urging persons to join the event by registering at www.jamaicahi5krun.com. “This year is going to be bigger and more exciting as we come together to run, walk, or even make a donation to the cause” he said. “It’s a great experience of giving back as we stay healthy”.

This event which is now a staple on the South Florida calendar, is also being staged in association with the with the City of Miramar.

Proceeds To Benefit Clinics In Jamaica

Consul General Mair continues to engage the Diaspora in projects benefitting primary health care in Jamaica. Proceeds generated from annual Jamaica 5K Run/Walk continue to support the Adopt A Clinic (AAC) Programme of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica. So far, five clinics have been adopted from the annual registration. These are located in rural areas across the island.

Under the AAC programme, a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is established between the Ministry and the adopting agent. The clinics benefit from a variety of donations, including a set financial obligation, mission trips and support teams from the benefactor.

Hi-5 Weekly Training Program

Branded as the Hi-5 team, the weekly group consisting of professionals, entrepreneurs, students, individuals, corporate leaders and sports enthusiasts, continue to stay in touch through their frequent social media communications. The group has embraced other community projects such as those supporting the less fortunate. They also join in as volunteers at other local community events.

CG Mair continues to express appreciation to the many persons committing of their talent, expertise, resources and time, when called upon to ‘give back’. He praised the charitable and alumni associations, churches, corporations and individuals for their active involvement as volunteers, donors and sponsors, participants all contributing to the success of the event annually.

The 5K Run/Walk was first held in October 2019, by the Consul General and Hi-5 was coined as a result of the five clinics to be adopted by the Diaspora community of the Southern USA; and the five pillars of Hi-5 team open palm acknowledgement and endorsement. Each finger on the open palm represents – healthy diet, exercise, gratitude and positivity, philanthropy, enjoy life. Hence the annual Hi-5 5K event.

Promoting A Healthy Lifestyle

Mr. Mair has taken the challenge one step further across the Diaspora, as he has engaged nationals to also become more active in promoting healthier lifestyles here in the Diaspora and at home. Here in South Florida, he has developed a weekly training programme, free of charge to residents across the surrounding communities.

The annual Jamaica 5K Run/Walk event is not only geared to improve physical lifestyles, but also has a plethora of family fun activities and community participation including the awards ceremony, competitions, promotional activities by sponsors, health workshops and screenings, brunch serving and entertainment. Consul General Mair is appealing to the communities to “come out and enjoy a day of sports, healthy lifestyles and supporting our community through ‘giving back efforts’ and also to experience Brand Jamaica.