Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk 2023

It’s a Fun Run! – The Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk fundraiser brings the vibes of reggae, coffee and fun to Miramar Regional Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Led by Jamaica’s Consul General to the Southeast USA, Oliver Mair, the event is the major fundraiser for the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative which supports health clinics in Jamaica.

The Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk has resonated positively in the community and is fast becoming the major health and wellness event in the Southeast USA Caribbean communities.

Race Hi-5K Run/walk starts at 7:00 A.M. (EST) Post-race celebration 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. (EST) and features Jamaican Food, Reggae Music and Lots of Fun.

Get details at www.jamaicahi5krun.com