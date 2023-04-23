Video

Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk 2023

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute

It’s a Fun Run! – The Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk fundraiser brings the vibes of reggae, coffee and fun to Miramar Regional Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Led by Jamaica’s Consul General to the Southeast USA, Oliver Mair, the event is the major fundraiser for the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative which supports health clinics in Jamaica.

The Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk has resonated positively in the community and is fast becoming the major health and wellness event in the Southeast USA Caribbean communities.

Race Hi-5K Run/walk starts at 7:00 A.M. (EST) Post-race celebration 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. (EST) and features Jamaican Food, Reggae Music and Lots of Fun.

Get details at www.jamaicahi5krun.com

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

JN Bank Presents Community Connection - Destination Jamaica

JN Bank Presents Community Connection – Destination Jamaica

June 22, 2019
Raging Fyah - Better Tomorrow

Raging Fyah – Better Tomorrow

May 11, 2019
VP Records International Vinyl Day 2022

VP Records International Vinyl Day 2022

April 24, 2022
Kashief Lindo - Man In The Mirror (Remembering Michael Jackson)

Kashief Lindo – Man In The Mirror (Remembering Michael Jackson)

June 26, 2021
Back to top button