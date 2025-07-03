Caribbean Women Inspire at Island SPACE “HERS” Celebration

PLANTATION – The essence of the Caribbean woman radiates a unique brilliance. On Sunday, July 20, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Island SPACE Caribbean Museum welcomes the community to honor this remarkable spirit at the third annual HERS – Honoring Exceptionally Regal Sisters event. To accommodate more attendees, the celebration will take place at Colony West Golf Club in Tamarac.

This lively afternoon celebrates the strength, leadership, and cultural impact of Caribbean women from various backgrounds. It also supports South Florida’s only pan-Caribbean heritage museum. This year’s HERS sponsors are: – The Broward County Cultural Division – The Community Foundation of Broward – Commissioner Morey Wright from the City of Tamarac

Learn more at islandspacefl.org/hers2025.

HERS Honorees

This year’s HERS event will recognize 12 remarkable honorees, with high profile women including Bahamian native Yolanda Cash-Jackson of Becker & Poliakoff, Haitian-American Tamara Beliard Rodriguez of the Fatima Group, and Venezuelan American Mary Sol Gonzalez of the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce among the featured awardees. Three nominees, who will be revealed at the event, will be presented with the event’s highest honor—the HERS Award—for their ongoing contributions to Caribbean and diaspora communities.

Festival Highlights

In true regal style, the event will also feature:

The signature fashion showcase spotlighting Caribbean and African diaspora designers

An artisan marketplace with carefully selected authentic Caribbean vendors offering goods and services to uplift and inspire

with carefully selected authentic Caribbean vendors offering goods and services to uplift and inspire Guest presenters Dr. Lydia Malcolm (Authentic Behavioral Health), Makeup by Rory Lee and hair health specialist Peggy Nisbett Riggs

Dr. Lydia Malcolm (Authentic Behavioral Health), Makeup by Rory Lee and hair health specialist Peggy Nisbett Riggs Raffle prizes, including hotel stays, design consultations, fine dining, museum merchandise and more. Raffle ticket holders need not be present to win.

“HERS is our chance to give Caribbean women their flowers, and we do it with pride,” said Calibe Thompson, co-founder and Executive Director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. “This is a woman-led organization, and we created this event to honor the bold, resilient, spectacular women who keep our communities and cultures thriving—often without applause.”

Island SPACE – Why Our Caribbean Museum is Important

Founded in 2020, Island SPACE is the only pan-Caribbean heritage museum in the world, serving as a cultural bridge for more than 25% of South Florida’s population and millions more in the Caribbean and global diaspora. In partnership with groups such as the Jamaican Women of Florida, Island SPACE uses programming like HERS to amplify underrepresented narratives and strengthen cultural identity among women of the Caribbean and African diasporas.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For tickets and event details, visit islandspacefl.org/hers2025. To enter the raffle, visit islandspacefl.org/raffle.