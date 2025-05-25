Caribbean Week in New York: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism

NEW YORK – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is pulling out all the stops for Caribbean Week in New York (CWNY) 2025, bringing some of the biggest names in global and regional tourism, media and culture to the stage from June 1–6. Held under the timely theme “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism,” this year’s showcase promises unmatched star power and substance at North America’s premier Caribbean tourism event.

Featured Speakers

Coinciding with the celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, this year’s edition will feature some of the most influential voices in global and regional tourism and media, including:

Jennifer Bisram, Reporter and Anchor, CBS News New York

Reporter and Anchor, CBS News New York Joseph Boschulte , Commissioner of Tourism, U.S. Virgin Islands

, Commissioner of Tourism, U.S. Virgin Islands Cardigan Connor, newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Anguilla

newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Anguilla Owen Darrell , Minister of Tourism, Bermuda

, Minister of Tourism, Bermuda Christine Duffy , President, Carnival Cruise Line

, President, Carnival Cruise Line Latia Duncombe , Director General, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation

, Director General, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Charles “Max” Fernandez , Minister of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda

, Minister of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda Peter Greenberg , Emmy-winning CBS News Travel Editor

, Emmy-winning CBS News Travel Editor Marsha Henderson , Minister of Tourism, St. Kitts and Nevis

, Minister of Tourism, St. Kitts and Nevis Scott Mayerowitz, Former Executive Editor, The Points Guy

Former Executive Editor, The Points Guy Marva Williams, CEO, Discover Dominica Authority

Prominent Cultural Figures

The lineup also features prominent cultural figures such as Dominica’s Bouyon star Asa Banton, Olympic gold medalist Thea LaFond, and other regional dignitaries:

Ian Gooding-Edghill , Barbados Minister of Tourism & International Transport, and Chairman of the CTO Ministerial Council

, Barbados Minister of Tourism & International Transport, and Chairman of the CTO Ministerial Council Andrea Franklin , CEO, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., and Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors

, CEO, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., and Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, and Former Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors

“Caribbean Week in New York continues to be our region’s most powerful platform to showcase the people, ideas and partnerships that are shaping the future of tourism. This year’s lineup speaks volumes about the Caribbean’s influence — not only as a travel destination, but also as a cultural and economic force,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO. “From our rising stars to our seasoned leaders, CWNY 2025 will celebrate Caribbean resilience and vision at every level.”

The 2025 edition will spotlight the dynamism and diversity of the region through a series of high-impact events, including:

Sessions on artificial intelligence and hospitality innovation

The launch of the CTO Reimagine Plan

Media Marketplace and Caribbean Media Awards

Caribbean Women’s Leadership Dinner and Awards

Forums on airline and cruise connectivity, featuring executives from American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, Sunrise Airways, International Air Transport Association (IATA), Gondens International Advisors, and Nassau Cruise Port

Sessions on the Orange Economy and creative industries

An Allied Member session on emerging markets

The relaunch of CTO’s Hospitality Assured Program

Cultural Showcase Debuts in Times Square

A major addition to the CWNY calendar is the Caribbean Cultural Showcase, an immersive celebration of Caribbean music, dance, cuisine and art. The event will take place on Thursday, June 5, from 4 PM to 8 PM at The Westin New York at Times Square, with music provided by The Legendary Supreme Team.

Attendees will enjoy live performances, island-inspired culinary experiences, art displays, exclusive travel offers, and chances to win trips to Caribbean destinations.

Tickets are available now at: https://bit.ly/caribbeanculturalshowcasetickets.

Showcasing Youth Innovation in Tourism

Another highlight is the Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase 2025 — a dynamic competition spotlighting youth-led innovations for sustainable tourism development in the Caribbean. Under the theme “Innovative Tourism: Bridging Sectors for Sustainable Growth,” student teams have explored opportunities in agri-edu tourism, medical cannabis, and dark tourism.

The finals will be held on Tuesday, June 3, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The four finalist teams are:

University College of the Cayman Islands – Dark Tourism

– Dark Tourism University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus (Barbados) – Agri-Edu Tourism

– Agri-Edu Tourism University of the West Indies, Mona Campus (Jamaica) – Medical Cannabis Tourism

– Medical Cannabis Tourism University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus (Trinidad & Tobago) – Agri-Edu Tourism

This initiative is part of CTO’s commitment to fostering innovation and empowering youth to shape a resilient, inclusive Caribbean tourism sector. It is made possible through the support of Caribbean Airlines Limited, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Lemoneight, Travel Unity, and New York City Tourism + Conventions.

Sponsors

CWNY 2025 is proudly supported by the following sponsors:

Platinum : Dominica, U.S. Virgin Islands

: Dominica, U.S. Virgin Islands Gold: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bermuda, Global Ports Holding, Travel & Adventure Shows

Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bermuda, Global Ports Holding, Travel & Adventure Shows Silver: Sandals Resorts International, St. Kitts

Sandals Resorts International, St. Kitts Bronze: Adara, A RateGain Company, Anguilla, Barbados, Tempo Networks

For the full schedule and more information, visit www.caribbeanweek.com.