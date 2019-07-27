U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner Boschulte to Address Tourism Meetings in Miami

St. Croix Chef Digby Stridiron and USVI entertainers to highlight USVI cuisine and culture

MIAMI – To build on strong investment interest from hotel developers, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism will participate in two important hospitality conferences in Miami this week.

Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte will address several hundred participants at the 23rd Annual International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show, and the 6th Annual International Multicultural & Heritage Tourism Summit & Trade Show, both taking place at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel.

Presented by the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD), Black Meetings & Tourism Magazine and Horizons International Group, the theme of the investment summit is “Ownership – The New Paradigm” where delegates will examine the opportunities available in the lodging industry, including hotel ownership, investment, management, employment and supplier diversity.

The theme of the tourism summit is “Exploring the Multicultural Market”, which will feature minority travel trends and how they can be leveraged to help destinations attract more business from the multi-billion dollar African American and Multicultural and Heritage Tourism market.

At the investment summit, the Commissioner will join executives from Wyndham, Hilton and the Bermuda government to examine new opportunities for investment and development in the Caribbean along with key factors to ensure success.

At the tourism summit, Commissioner Boschulte will address a General Session featuring top industry leaders as they open the meeting.

“We look forward to participating in these very important meetings in Miami this week,” said Commissioner Boschulte, who asserted the importance of “being available” for discussions with developers and hotel chains as they consider where next to invest. He also disclosed that there were a number of deals under consideration for the Territory, and he looked forward to receiving updates and determining how the destination can assist in moving them forward.

The tourism summit’s opening “Island Vibes” sunset tropical cruise reception is supported by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism aboard the Black-owned South Beach Lady vessel.

Delegates will enjoy the culinary creations of St. Croix Chef Digby Stridiron and the entertainment of Virgin Islands steel pan player Stan Brown, violinist Isis Collier, and the Caribbean Ritual Dancers.