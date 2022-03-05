Caribbean to Seek Investment at Expo Dubai

[Bridgetown, Barbados] – The Caribbean Export Development Agency in collaboration with the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) and the European Union are to host the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF2022) on March 22, 2022, during Expo Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

To be held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The CIF2022 is a high-level event that will attract high-net worth individuals. Plus, international businesses seeking investment opportunities in, among other sectors, AgTech, Hotel and Resort Development, Renewable Energy, Logistics and Transportation.

“The United Arab Emirates is a non-traditional source of investment for us in the Caribbean but one we can no-longer overlook. We need new sources of investment for these new times. Our aim for hosting the Caribbean Investment Forum in Dubai is to not only raise the profile of the Caribbean as a premier investment location but to present real investment opportunities to potential investors and financial institutions” shared Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director at Caribbean Export.

Viable Market

Caribbean countries provide strong foundations for businesses and boast outstanding track records for economic and political stability, openness to international trade and economic integration, making the region one of the lowest perceived risks in the Latin America and Caribbean market.

The Caribbean has great economic potential and diverse growth opportunities in emerging sectors such as high-end agriculture and the digital economy. A region with a long history as one of the world’s top tourist destinations, there are also a wealth of hotel and resort development opportunities available for the right investor, as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.