Bishop of Motivation Spence Finlayson Takes Show To London, England

LONDON, England – Bahamian International Motivational Speaker and talk show host, Spence Finlayson, recently took Immediate Response to London, England where he broadcasted live for two days on television and radio on the ZNS Network.

Finlayson, interviewed a number of outstanding and celebrated Bahamians in the UK Diaspora, including: The Bahamian High Commissioner H.E. Paul Andy Gomez; former commissioner of police Paul A. O Rolle; permanent representative to the IMO, Former MP The Hon. Danny Johnson; Bahamian Opera singer Franz Hepburn; Mr. Anthony Stuart, Senior Director, Emerging markets, Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Duchess Williams Alonga, President the Bahamas Host Association, Mike Guy, IMO and Wilfred Adderley of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Barrister Allen Benjamin and his wife scientist Vanessa Benjamin, Charles Storr, Bernis Pinder, Liaison Officer for the IMO, British author Simon Firth, Allison Christie Norjte, Special Advisor/Consultant to the Bahamas High Commission London and Ebony Bain.

The show was broadcasted live from the Bahamas High Commission in London.

Spence Finlayson was blessed with the vision to take the show globally showcasing outstanding and celebrated Bahamians in the respective locales. His first trip with Immediate Response internationally was in New York, then onto Houston and Atlanta. He was accompanied by his A-Team of ZNS Technical crew including, Porcia Fernander, Producer /Technical Director, Tanaz Fraser, Engineer/Audio, Gershan Swain, Cameraman/Editor and Devonte Hanna, Social Media reporter.

Bahamian High Commissioner Paul Andy Gomez, gave Mr. Finlayson and his team high marks for their “professionalism and that Immediate Response made the High Commission look very good.”

Duchess Williams Alonga said that Immediate Response must return to the UK for a part two show with other significant Bahamians in the diaspora.

Overall the remarks were extremely positive and upbeat from the many viewers on the ZNS Official Facebook page.

Pastor Mario Moxey and Fr. James Moultrie both told Finlayson that “he was on an assignment from God “ when he took over the hosting duties of Immediate Response two and a half years ago.