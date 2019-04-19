Bahamas based TV Show Producers looking for Bahamians in South Florida and the Caribbean

NASSAU, Bahamas – Bahamas based television show producers are looking for outstanding Bahamians in South Florida and the Caribbean.

The producers of a new inspirational business television show In Search of Inspiration based in Nassau, Bahamas, are looking for outstanding Bahamians in the Caribbean and South Florida to appear as special guest.

Bishop of Motivation Spence Finlayson, the show’s creator and host, said that they will start taping a few episodes in the South Florida and parts of the Caribbean namely, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Puerto Rico and Turks and Caicos, in June.

The show In Search of Inspiration is set to educate, entertain and inspire people from all over the world. It will be broadcast on ZNS TV Channel 13 in the Bahamas and in 22 Caribbean countries, in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, in Ontario, Canada and in the United Kingdom on CaribVision.

Finlayson, has created two other television shows The Possible Dream and most recently Dare To Be Great TV Show which made him a household name in his native Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Dare To Be Great YouTube Channel

He has his own YouTube channel where you can view some of his past television shows.

Some of Spence’s past guests include US Billionaire Michael V. Roberts of St. Louis, Bahamian Olympians Tonique Williams-Darling, Debbie Ferguson, and Andretti Bain, Jamaican singing superstars Shaggy and Luciano and Barbadian Songstress Alison Hinds, and Weekend News Anchor at WPLG in South Florida, Neki Mohan.

DARE TO BE GREAT GUESTS

Persons who are interested in appearing as guests on the show are asked to contact Spence Finlayson at phoenixinstitute@gmail.com

Click below to watch the interview with Spence Finlayson and Neki Mohan