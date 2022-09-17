Caribbean Rum Takes Center Stage This Weekend In Boston

BOSTON – Caribbean rum will be on the tongues of rum lovers and anyone seeking an enticing taste experience this Saturday September 17th at the fifth annual Caribbean Rum Festival, “The Art Is in the Mix.” All are invited to join the fun at Roxbury Community College, Roxbury, MA, from noon to 8 pm.

The Rum Festival is being put on by the Caribbean Authentic Foundation (ASF) and will feature leading rum brands from across the Caribbean. Creative concoctions will delight rum lovers, with mouth-watering cocktails and plentiful rum samples. The organizers are promising a memorable Festival.

“We are so excited about what we have in store for patrons,” said ASF’s Andrew Sharpe. We have a fantastic mixologist on board who will make heads spin with the flavors and robustness of Caribbean rum.”

Caribbean cocktails are known for their unique composition and flavor. You will be greeted with a glass of rum punch and receive a crash course in making the ideal cocktail. A scintillating blend of Caribbean food and music by a live reggae band will delight the senses throughout the day.

The organizers expect to see hundreds of Caribbean nationals, friends of the Caribbean, and everyone who is ready to experience Caribbean culture.

The event is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Spark FM.