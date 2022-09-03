Caribbean Products Demonstrated at the Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2022

LONDON – Two Caribbean products have been handpicked by a top professional chef to feature in cooking demonstrations at the upcoming Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2022.

The Lime & Mango Dip produced by Trinidad and Tobago’s CariBelle Foods will be used in a live cooking session entitled ‘Ethical Eating – guilt free and delicious’ taking place on September 5th. On September 6th, Truly Turmeric paste manufactured by Belizean-based Naledo, will be part of a cooking demo and seminar on ‘The healthy food movement – an unstoppable trend’.

Well-respected British chef and consultant Steve Walpole chose the Caribbean products for his highly-anticipated ‘Taste the Trends Kitchen’ breakout sessions. This segment of the two-day tradeshow is set to explore emerging trends in the food industry especially in relation to sustainability, ethical production methods, and healthy living choices.

Caribbean food and drink items are in growing demand from health conscious consumers in the UK and Europe. Especially those who are looking for products that are as pure and natural as possible and still taste great.

Naledo’s Turmeric Paste is made from wildcrafted, whole root turmeric, cold-pressed coconut oil, fresh lime juice, and sea salt. CariBelle’s best-selling Lime & Mango Dip combines fresh mango and lime with herbs, vegetables, and spices.

Managing Director at CariBelle Foods, Hesma Tyson, says she feels “elated” that her product has been chosen for a live chef demo at the Fair. She believes the dip was picked because it is “an all-natural product made from fresh Trinidadian fruits”. She adds: “This dip is the perfect balance of sweet, spice and tang, and pairs well with all meats and vegan dishes.”

Participating Caribbean Companies

Ten Caribbean food and drink producers are attending The Speciality & Fine Food Fair at London’s Olympia from September 5th-6th 2022. The Caribbean Export Development Agency and the European Union are providing support. This important trade event is expected to attract international buyers and retailers from a range of sectors. This includes hospitality, food service, import & export, and wholesale.

Talking about the benefits of exhibiting at the Fair, Ms Tyson says: “Our company wants to introduce heat and flavour to the UK market. We are interested in expanding into this market because we have the capacity to supply it. We expect interest from buyers who are looking for quality products to add to their inventory. In addition, we are prepared to ‘wow’ visitors who come to our booth with the sampling of our products.”

The 10 Caribbean companies participating at the Fair. They include Naledo (Belize), Superb Blend (Barbados), Old Duppy (Barbados), and Flauriel (St Kitts and Nevis). In addition, Pringa’s (St Vincent and the Grenadines), Shavuot (Jamaica), and St Lucia Distillers (St Lucia). Plus, Kalembu (The Dominican Republic), the Antillia Brewing Company (St Lucia), and CariBelle Foods (Trinidad and Tobago).