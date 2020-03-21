Guyana: DDL Contributes Alcohol Based Sanitizing Cleaner to National COVID-19 Fight

// // //

Vulnerable groups like the elderly and orphans to be the main beneficiaries – Uncle Eddie’s Home first to receive



DIAMOND, EAST BANK DEMERARA, Guyana – In an effort to support the national response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is donating approximately 12,000 litres of alcohol-based sanitizing cleaner.

DDL is distributing the sanitizing cleaner to institutions around Guyana such as senior citizen’s homes, orphanages, night shelters, prisons, and other facilities similar to these.

In addition, the sanitizing cleaner will also be distributed to agencies that provide public services to assist in keeping counter surfaces clean. These include post offices, police stations, health centres, and public hospitals.

DDL’s Chairman Komal Samaroo said that “it was imperative that DDL supports the national effort because we are all at risk”, he added that “alcohol-based cleaners are among the best defenses against the virus causing Covid-19 so this was natural for us to do.”

The sanitizing cleaner with 70% alcohol will be distributed in bottles on 19 litres (5 gallons) and in barrels.

The first delivery of the alcohol-based sanitizing cleaner, branded Environ, was to the Uncle Eddie’s Home in Tucville Georgetown. The 5 bottles (approximately 100 litres) were handed over to the Administrator Bonita Moore by DDL Brand Manager Larry Wills.

Bonita Moore in thanking DDL for the contributions said that, “the Management Committee, staff, and residents of the Uncle Eddie’s Home are very grateful for the assistance. We are always challenged for resources and the present circumstances make it more challenging. This cleaner will go a long way to make the environment in the home much safer for the staff and residents.”

In addition to these donations DDL is also supporting the efforts of its own team, each staff member will be taking home one bottle of the product.

DDL has activated their crisis management team and has employed strict protocols for mitigating the spread of the disease at any of our facilities. DDL currently employs more than one thousand persons.

More deliveries are being made today and will continue until all the product is at facilities and institutions where it is needed.