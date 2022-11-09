Local News

America’s First Caribbean Museum, Island SPACE Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Launches Giving Season Campaign

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
Island Space Caribbean Museum, Season of giving
A Haitian-themed display in the main archive at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum | Photography by Island Syndicate

PLANTATION – Island SPACE, the first and only Caribbean heritage museum in the United States, is celebrating its second anniversary in addition, the #GivingSeason with a series of opportunities for patrons to support its mission to elevate the profile of Caribbean art, history and culture throughout the diaspora.

Island SPACE Milestones 2022

Starting with Island SPACE Milestones 2022, the museum will recognize some of South Florida’s outstanding Caribbean trailblazers while celebrating its two-year anniversary. This casually elegant event will be a night of fundraising, fashion, celebration and connection. It will be held on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. They are located at the Broward Mall in Plantation. For a suggested donation of $100 or above, art enthusiasts and cultural philanthropists are invited to join the celebration of Caribbean excellence. Tickets can be reserved at islandspacefl.org/anniversary.

Give Miami Day

The following day, Island SPACE will participate in one of the nation’s foremost 24-hour annual giving events #GiveMiamiDay. On Thursday, November 17th, the online campaign “where all locals are philanthropists” encourages donors to find a nonprofit they believe in, like Island SPACE. Make a personal or corporate charitable donation at www.givemiamiday.org/islandspace.

Giving Tuesday

Finally, from #GivingTuesday on November 29th through New Year’s Day, Island SPACE invites the generations of Caribbean people they represent, the companies they work for and their friends and family who love Caribbean culture to support the museum through multiple platforms. This includes GoFundMe, Facebook and AmazonSmile, as well as Benevity for corporate giving. In addition, donations can be made directly through PayPal or Zelle to give@islandspacefl.org, or email the museum for details at museum@islandspacefl.org. For more information go to islandspacefl.org/giving.

Previous supporters have included Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods, and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

Calibe Thompson
Calibe Thompson
Photo Credit: David I. Muir

Board president Calibe Thompson said, “We’ve made great strides in promoting exceptional Caribbean arts and cultural programs. This giving season, we aim to earn the financial support of a broad community so we can do even more in ‘the place where Caribbean cultures unite.’”

 

