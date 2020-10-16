FANM to Host a TPS Rally Supporting a Pathway to Citizenship

MIAMI – On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Family Action Network Movement (FANM) will host a TPS Rally and Press Conference in support of a permanent solution for TPS (Temporary Protected Status) holders alongside community leaders and immigration advocates.

The rally and press conference will take place at 11am in front of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office located at 8801 NW 7th Ave. Miami.

TPS recipients will stress the importance of voting and implore citizens to vote on their behalf in the upcoming general election.

Many TPS holders have resided in the United States for over twenty years and have citizen born children. These immigrants are critical to the cultural and economic development of the country.

Unfortunately, The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco recently ruled to lift the preliminary injunction in the case of Ramos v. Nielsen.

The court’s decision allows President Trump and his administration to deport around 300,000 Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients from the United States, effectively ending the program in 2021.

Due to this, nearly 300,000 TPS holders are now vulnerable to one of the biggest mass deportations in U.S. history.

There are over 200,000 U.S. citizen children would also have to make the heart wrenching decision whether to be separated from their families.