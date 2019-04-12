Ding Dong and DJ Private Ryan to Headline 45th Annual Florida Caribbean Students Association Leadership Conference

MIAMI – The Florida Caribbean Students Association (“FCSA”) and Florida International University Caribbean Students Association are proud to announce that celebrated Caribbean artist and entertainer Ding Dong and FIU alum DJ Private Ryan will headline the cultural offerings at the 45th FCSA Leadership Conference on the weekend of April 11-14, 2019 at the Florida International University South Campus.

FIU President Dr. Mark Rosenberg will officially welcome hundreds of Caribbean American and international students to the FIU campus for a convening of leadership, personal and professional development workshops and panels, cultural presentations, alumni receptions, and a graduate school mini-fair.

The theme of the 2019 conference will be “From Caribbean Origins to World’s Ahead”.

Hosted by the Florida International University Caribbean Students Association, the Conference will also welcome respected business, academic, and community leaders from around the State of Florida, FIU campuses, and the South Florida community.

“FIU boasts of one of the largest international student populations in the nation, including thousands of students of Caribbean descent. FIU is proud to host this vibrant annual convening of our statewide leadership and membership to uplift each other for our professional and personal growth and to inspire each other with the power of our music and culture,” stated Trevis Belle, president, FIU Caribbean Students Association.

“This Leadership Conference is an important highlight on our organization’s annual calendar where we reconnect with each other and refocus our energies for the upcoming year. We are grateful to the Florida International University campus leadership and our community partners in providing this platform the growth of our members at this critical stage of their academic careers,” stated Shamoia Maduro, president, Florida Caribbean Student Association.

Special guests will include renowned Jamaican performing artist, Ding Dong, celebrated Trinidadian DJ, Private Ryan, and other special invited guests.

The 45th FCSA Leadership Conference will have the following anticipated schedule for the weekend, April 11-14, 2019:

Thursday, April 11: Welcome Mixer and Registration

Friday, April 12: Opening Ceremonies, Miss FCSA Pageant and Annual Talent Show

Saturday, April 13: Town Hall Meeting, Grad Fair, Professional Development Workshops, Creative Cultural Workshops, Alumni Mixers and Awards Banquet

Sunday, April 15: Closing Ceremonies

Sponsors include Caribbean Airlines, Grace Foods USA, GenX, Caribbean American Passport, Island 360, BookBahja.com, Bamboo Shack, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Flag fete, Best of the Best Concert, Fetesetter, and Victoria Mutual.