Caribbean Bar Association Partner Up To Host Immigration Forum

Caribbean Bar Association and F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association Host a Community Immigration Forum in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach – The Caribbean Bar Association (“CBA”) in partnership with the F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association (“Cunningham Bar”) will host a community immigration forum to address the recent changes in immigration policy and law by the Trump Administration and provide important advice and information to the public.

Prominent Jamaican-American immigration attorneys, Dahlia Walker-Huntington, Wayne Golding, and Oliver Langstadt, and Berger Singerman Venezuelan-American attorney Adriana Kostencki will lead the discussion and answer questions from the audience.

The event is also co-sponsored by the Venezuelan American National Bar Association, the Asian Pacific Bar Association and the Haitian Lawyers Association.

Local community and faith leaders, attorneys, and the immigrant community at large are strongly urged to attend this informative forum to help dispel the misinformation that has struck fear in the heart of South Florida’s predominantly immigrant community.

The CBA and the Cunningham Bar believe that it is highly important to arm the immigrant community with not only accurate information about the changes in immigration policy but knowledge of their rights within the context of the new immigration policies and laws.

To that end, they have joined forces with local immigration experts and community leaders to ensure that the public has access to reliable and accurate information.

The forum will take place on March 16, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Urban League of Palm Beach County, 1700 N. Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.

The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served. RSVP: caribbeanbarassociation@gmail.com.