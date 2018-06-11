More Companies On Board For GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Summer Internship

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GraceKennedy Limited will host four university students from the Diaspora for a five-week professional and cultural summer internship that is designed to immerse them in Jamaica’s rich culture as well as provide them with hands on training in their chosen career field at the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Summer Internship programme.

GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Summer Interns

Keean Nembhard of Carleton University in Canada, Anastacia Davis from Full Sail University in the USA, Kayla Green of Binghamton University, USA and Joshua Tulloch of Oxford University, will be hosted by GraceKennedy in Jamaica from June 27 to August 7, 2018.

“The Programme empowers these young people to think differently about themselves, their heritage and their contribution to the world. They return to their homes with tremendous pride for their Jamaican culture and become ambassadors for Jamaica,” said Caroline Mahfood, Executive Director of the GraceKennedy Foundation.

“A major part of the success of the Programme is the support we receive from our partners. We are thrilled that corporate entities see how crucial the Birthright Programme is and have an invested interest in connecting the young Jamaican generation to their roots. These critical partnerships will ensure that our Birthright Interns start their cultural immersion from the moment they board the flight to Jamaica,” said Mrs Mahfood.

GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Summer Internship Partners

GraceKennedy will partner with public and private sector entities to give the interns a taste of Jamaica.

For the second year, Caribbean Airlines will be on board as a partner providing round-trip airfares for the three interns coming from USA and Canada.

Go Jamaica Travel, a leading travel agency in Jamaica will be providing accommodation as they tour Montego Bay and Island Car Rentals will be our dedicated ground transportation partner as they tour the island. Dolphin Cove will also host the group at their Yaaman and Dolphin Cove attractions in St. Ann.

The Jamaica Tourist Board will liaise with attractions across Jamaica to provide the group with complimentary passes for various attractions across the island. Other partners include Domino’s/Wendy’s and Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

