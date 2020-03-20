The Best Trade Show Display Ideas for Instant Success

// // //

The moment you decide to participate in a trade show, you spend every minute of every day thinking about your display. You spend hours carefully considering how big your booth should be, what you should incorporate and who should be there with you, welcoming guests and potential customers on the day of the event.

But, despite your careful planning, it’s entirely possible that your trade show display might not work as well as you had hoped. While we’re sure there’s nothing wrong with what you did, what often happens is that customers at trade shows get bored after walking past several rows of almost identical booths.

So, in order to make sure you get the attention you deserve at the next trade show, here’s a look at a few trade show display ideas that will help you become an instant success on the trade show floor:

Keep Your Booth Free of Clutter

Irrespective of how many products you have or how much you want to wow your guests with a stunning display, it’s vital that you keep the clutter in your booth to a minimum. Remember, you have barely 3 seconds to catch a customer’s eye and interest them in your brand. Your artwork should be clear and concise and long paragraphs should be avoided at all costs. Instead, make sure your copy is focused on letting people know how you intend to solve their biggest pain points with your products and services. Your graphics should catch everybody’s eye and should always be on-brand. In general, trade show displays should be planned in such a way that there’s enough space for people to navigate through your booth without any trouble. It’s also a good idea to set aside space to take meetings with potential customers.

Light Your Booth Up

More often than not, the trade show you’ve chosen to attend is taking place in a hall where there’s hardly any natural light. While every display will definitely be provided with some basic lighting by the organizer, the only way to truly make your booth stand out is by ensuring it’s lighter and brighter than all the other displays on the show floor. In order to do this, you need to be careful about the kind of colors you’ve used in your display. Pastels and bright colors will work better than dull browns, greys and black. To further brighten up your display, you can use LED strips or plain bulbs to draw attention to your products and offerings. By getting creative with the way you use your lights you can draw a lot of attention to your booth.

Always Stay On-brand

When it comes to creating effective trade show booths, it’s crucial to keep your display consistent with your brand. Remember, when it comes to your display, less is actually more. Instead of trying to use several different colors to make your booth pop, ensure you use only brand colors and keep your logo in a prominent position. Use clear images and concise text to showcase your brand’s offerings to potential customers. By keeping your booth consistent with your brand, you can increase recall.

Harness the Power of Video

There’s no denying the fact that we need to use technology in our trade show displays in order to stay relevant and capture attention. One of the best ways to do this is by creating short video presentations that you can play on large screens through your booth during trade shows. Through a video, you can easily educate customers about your brand, inform them about what you’re offering and even promote your goods and services. Further, a compelling video could help you give customers some insight into where you’re headed in the future as well. Irrespective of whether you’re creating an animated, live-action or motion graphic video, it’s important that you keep the visuals on brand. Use your brand colors and ensure your logo is always visible on the screen. Remember, a video is quick to grab attention, and even if somebody looks at the screen for only a few seconds, they should be able to identify your brand and your offerings immediately.

Keep Your Booth Fresh

Most exhibitors choose to reuse their booth at several trade shows over the years. While there’s nothing wrong in doing this, it could mean that you end up at a trade show with a booth that looks less than perfect. Trade show displays that have clearly seen better days could dissuade people from engaging with you and your brand at a crowded event. To keep potential investors interested in your brand, it’s important that you update your booth often and always show up to every trade show with a booth that looks brand new. One way to do this is by opting to rent your display instead of buying it. This gives you the freedom you need to create interesting and trendy displays for each show and ensure your booth is always maintained properly.

By keeping these five display tips in mind, you’ll be well on your way to creating a trade show display that is geared for success. Remember, you have just 3 seconds to catch a visitor’s attention, so you need to do whatever you can to build a display that stands out from the crowd and announces your presence on the show floor.