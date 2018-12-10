The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Donates to Hurricane Survivors

Donation will Help Hurricanes Irma & Maria Survivors Receiving Treatment in the United States Virgin Islands

ATLANTA – The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation, Inc., (CACAF) presented a check for five thousand-dollars to help survivors of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The money was donated to support patients at the dialysis unit at the Roy Lester Schneider Medical Center in the United States Virgin Islands.

The check was presented during an elegant holiday soiree at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta at 75 14th Street, NE on Friday December 7th. The event also served as the official launch celebration for the second annual Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation’s Captains of Industry Awards & Gala fundraiser set to take place on June 29, 2019.

CACAF Founder, Michael Thomas, presented the gift to Sherla Farrell-Sealey, Hermodialysis and Wound Care Administrator at the Roy Lester Schneider Medical Center.

The funding will help increase patient survival rates, improve quality of care and reduce costs to patients through the purchase of an EMR dialysis system (Electronic Medical Record solutions).

Sealey also said, “Use of an EMR system can facilitate record recovery if a facility is damaged or destroyed. It will also allow other healthcare providers to access our patient’s medical records if they are evacuated to their facility.” Thomas is excited about the opportunity to help, “It is truly an honor to give back to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can now have a sustainable method of getting medical records transmitted to the mainland United States in the wake of another disastrous storm.”

Thomas and the team at CACAF see this gift as a way to not only take care of people who are receiving treatment, but to inspire the next wave of changemakers in the Caribbean.

“We support sustainable initiatives that will impact communities for generations. We want to motivate upcoming leaders to help rebuild their communities.” Right now, CACAF leaders and supporters are looking forward to the lives they can change in 2019 through their second annual Captains of Industry Awards & Gala fundraiser.

In June, CACAF hosted the inaugural fundraising effort at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta with the support of General Manager, Yvette Thomas-Henry. It raised more than $25,000 to help storm victims.

The foundation honored six incredible Caribbean leaders who are transforming their local and international communities. Next year, Thomas and his team plan to do it bigger and better.

The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation is leaving a tremendous impact across the Caribbean American diaspora. The foundation which is in hurricane assistance mode has provided support to hurricane survivors through first response and then through hurricane relief.

In 2017, they hosted a luncheon and dinner for medical evacuees from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who were receiving treatment in metro-Atlanta. In the same year, they hosted a winter coat drive for those evacuees.

In November, CACAF provided support to help flood relief efforts in Trinidad & Tobago. Thomas and his team at CACAF have also received aide from Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery, The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta and The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.

CACAF was founded in 2016 by Michael Thomas. Since then, the foundation has established programs that have fed hurricane evacuees, offered resources toward recovery and gathered strategic support before disaster strikes. The fund has supported educational mentorship programs for young people seeking higher education and projects that have promoted workforce and skills development.

In addition, the foundation has been committed to the study, advancement and presentation of Caribbean arts, culture and humanities.