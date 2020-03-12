Jamaica’s Tourism Ministry to Postpone All Public Activities in March

// // //

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Tourism – Jamaica wishes to advise the public that all previously advertised activities for March have been postponed, until further notice.

This decision is in keeping with the new COVID-19 health protocols, regarding public gatherings declared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, at an emergency press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday evening.

The Prime Minister shared that “Where the law requires, the granting of a permit for any event or gathering, no permit will be issued within the next 14 days. That means any event, whether entertainment event, any gathering that requires the issuing of a permit. Permits that were already issued will be rescinded.”

He also asked that organisers of business meetings and large gatherings follow the protocols that have been established for personal care and hygiene.

Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett says, “We must err on the side of caution in light of the new COVID-19 developments in the country. I have had several meetings with my team about these upcoming events and believe it is in the best interest of the public as well as the staff of the Ministry to postpone these events until it is safer to do so.”

Therefore, in the interest of public safety, the Ministry of Tourism will be postponing the following events:

Tourism Linkages Speed Networking event scheduled for March 12 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre

Tourism Worker’s Pensions Sensitization session scheduled for March 12 at Royalton Blue Waters

Tourism Worker’s Pensions Sensitization session scheduled for March 13 at the Montego Bay Civic Centre

Tourism Worker’s Pensions Sensitization session scheduled for March 13 at Glistening Waters in Falmouth

Tourism Service Excellence Awards scheduled for March 14 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre

TPDCO’s Call for Licence Applications roadshow scheduled for March 16-26 across the island

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival scheduled for March 21 in Newcastle, St. Andrew

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and be guided by the protocols for the public health and safety outlined by the Office of the Prime Minister.

However, considerations are also being made, where appropriate, to execute some of these events remotely utilizing virtual communication applications.

“We are very technologically savvy and I am sure we can have some of these events remotely. However, we are still fine tuning these details and will advise the public once decisions have been finalised,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience these changes may cause and encourage the public to follow all health advisories to avoid spread of the virus.