Caribbean Airlines & sherpa – Making Travel Easier

[Port of Spain, Trinidad] – Caribbean Airlines announces its partnership with sherpa˚ for international travel. sherpa˚ is an online self-service tool that allows customers to search for up-to-date information regarding entry into a country.

The tool identifies entry requirements, travel restrictions, health and safety information, and provides links to health declaration forms.

Now, using the sherpa˚ travel guide, customers can access the latest information on entry requirements, travel restrictions, quarantine policies, visa and e-visa conditions and various health declaration forms to Caribbean Airlines destinations, in one convenient virtual location.

The cutting edge sherpa˚ tool empowers the airline to provide details for a seamless, worry-free and safe travel experience for its customers as travel resumes in a post COVID-19 environment.

Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera highlighted: “ Caribbean Airlines is always looking for meaningful ways to improve the customer experience. This innovative sherpa˚ tool is like a virtual travel advisor, where in one place, passengers can know first-hand what are the entry requirements, visa, health and other regulations being enforced by governments world-wide. This will reduce anxiety and ensure that they are properly prepared for their trips”.

Customers can immediately access the sherpa˚ travel guide here.

Once a destination is entered, results will show the most current guidelines, as well as travel requirements for the selected country.

In announcing the partnership, Max Tremaine, CEO of sherpa ̊ stated: “Since the onset of COVID-19, travel has become much more complicated. The volume of information about travel restrictions and the speed at which it changes, has grown exponentially. As travellers resume travelling, they need up to date information on where they can travel, and what government health protocols to expect when they reach their destination. This launch with Caribbean Airlines speaks to their commitment to offering an excellent customer experience and delivering innovative solutions for restoring customer confidence.”

sherpa˚s Travel Restrictions are aggregated from thousands of sources including Government Websites, Tourism Boards, W.H.O. and many more; information is updated regularly (hourly). However, as a disclaimer, it is recommended that passengers check Government websites to confirm posted information.