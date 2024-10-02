S Hotel Jamaica: The Best Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Honorable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, has expressed his enthusiasm regarding the recent announcement that S Hotel Montego Bay, formerly recognized as S Hotel Jamaica, has achieved the top position as the Best Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. S Hotel Kingston (previously known as Spanish Court Hotel) ranked number 9 on the exclusive list.

Minister Bartlett noted that the achievements by S Hotel Montego Bay and Kingston are testament to the “hard-working genius of this Jamaican resort group and their unflinching dedication to quality, refinement and fulsome showcasing of the best of Jamaican culture, heritage and our loving spirit. Destination Jamaica continues to be at the centre of world-renowned hotels.”

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States rated travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

“We are honoured that our portfolio of hotels—S Hotel Montego Bay and S Hotel Kingston—has been celebrated as the top hotels in the Caribbean & Central America market by Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards,” noted Anne-Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Montego Bay. She stated further that, “S Hotel Montego Bay has earned this prestigious recognition for the second consecutive year, and we’re equally excited to see S Hotel Kingston honoured for the very first time! This incredible achievement is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional guest experiences and showcasing the vibrant charm of Montego Bay and Kingston. We also extend our deepest gratitude to our guests for their continued support and invaluable feedback.”

S Hotel Jamaica Accolades

In April this year, S Hotel Montego Bay was voted Top All-Inclusive Hotels in the World; Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean and Top 25 All-Inclusive in the Caribbean by the world’s largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best hotels are among the top one per cent of the 1.6 million hotel listings on Tripadvisor. Beyond that, S Hotel has picked up numerous other accolades including the number 1 All-Inclusive Caribbean resort in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 listing. Additionally, the Hotel ranked as the number one resort in the Caribbean and Central America and an impressive 16th globally on the Conde Nast 2023 Best Hotels in the World Readers’ Choice Awards.