Silversands Grenada Opening Compliments a Pure Luxury Caribbean Destination

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA– Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean is offering different options in the luxury end of the market with a brand new member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Silversands Grenada.

Joining the class of the family owned luxury resorts of Spice Island Beach and Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, Silversands Grenada is another jewel in the luxury hotel product mix.

Silversands Grenada was officially opened on Thursday, November 22, 2018 with a reception hosted by the owner, Mr. Naguib Sawiris, who has invested over US $125 million dollars to build the intimate luxury resort. Mr. Sawiris fell in love with Grenada and its warm and friendly people and purchased land on the world famous two-mile Grand Anse beach.

On Thursday, he proudly announced to the delight of the Grenadian audience that work will begin on a second and third hotel in 2019.

According to the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen, “this project is important for us as not only does it add to our already high end luxury resort market, the hotel is committed to working with local farmers for their fruit and vegetable supplies as well as working with the local tertiary institution, the T.A. Marryshow Community College to discover talent in the hospitality sector.”

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), Mrs. Brenda Hood, was thrilled that Silversands Grenada wants to promote the destination first and the hotel second. She stated, “This is the very essence of our marketing of the destination to showcase the uniqueness of what Grenada has to offer first and foremost from our flora and fauna to our world-renowned spices. “

Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Ms. Patricia Maher, was excited that the architecture and interior designed by Paris based firm AW², Reda Amalou & Stéphanie Ledoux, with its 43 suites and 9 villas showcase the natural beauty of the destination.

The hotel is open to the public starting on December 1, so Grenadians can enjoy the dining from either the Grenadian Grill or the Asiatique Restaurant; reservations are required.

The Silversands Spa is another option to unwind and enjoy locally inspired treatments.

Silversands’ design was influenced by the location with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and with the opening to its first guests on December 1, 2018, the destination anticipates growth in visitor arrivals from all over the world.