Caribbean Airlines Resumes Flights To Curacao

[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad] – Caribbean Airlines will resume twice weekly service between Trinidad and Curacao, from April 5, 2022.

Non-stop, return flights between Piarco International and Curacao International Airports will operate each Tuesday and Friday. The schedule is timed to facilitate convenient regional and international connections throughout the Caribbean Airlines network. Once again, business, leisure and other travelers can easily visit Curacao to enjoy all the island offers.

Caribbean Airlines will operate the route with its Boeing 737 fleet.

FLIGHT SCHEDLE BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND CURACAO

Route Flight # Day of Week Start Date Dep Arr POS-CUR BW400 TUESDAY 5 APR 2022 2:00 PM 3:40 PM CUR-POS BW401 TUESDAY 5 APR 2022 4:40 PM 6:20 PM POS-CUR BW400 FRIDAY 8 APR 2022 3:20 PM 7:00 PM CUR-POS BW401 FRIDAY 8 APR 2022 6:20 PM 8:00 PM

*Please note that flight schedules are subject to change.

Flights are available for sale via Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.