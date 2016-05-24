Barbados Reveals New Destination Website

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) boosts its digital marketing strategy with new tourism internet presence.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Destination Barbados has a new online presence at VisitBarbados.org

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) CEO, William Griffith, described the site, which went live on Sunday May 22, as the most comprehensive online presence the destination has had in many years, with several new media features that can provide visitors with a peek into the destination.

After rigorous testing and helpful feedback from industry partners, the BMTI unveiled the new interactive site to assist travelers in planning their holiday in the sun on the island. More importantly, it will serve to sales referral tool for several local partners providing services and products to today’s traveler, including a wide array of attractions, services and events on the island.

“We are taking a comprehensive approach where the new website will be integrated with our social media and digital marketing strategies to deepen our relationships with potential and repeat visitors online”. Griffith said.

Through the use of rich media in the form of 360° videos that provide visitors with virtual views of the destination; trip planning tools and a robust content strategy, the BTMI team will work to ensure that the site drives visitors smoothly through the travel planning process.

BTMI Manager Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager, Gabriel Isaie, stated that the new site would be the centerpiece of the island’s digital marketing efforts moving forward.

“The technology on the website represents some of the industry’s leading technologies and traveler conversion tools. The content on the website utilizes large vibrant and engaging photography from some of Barbados’ leading photographers. Copy has also been developed into easy to digest excerpts, highlighting stories on Barbados’ culture, heritage and lifestyle blogs”.

Following a competitive selection process, the BTMI selected three vendors, including two local companies spearheading the content creation. The arrangement was structured to ensure technology transfer to the local entities, which will also manage the content development strategy over the long term.