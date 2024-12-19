Caribbean Airlines Launches Kingston–Fort Lauderdale Route

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Caribbean Airlines has unveiled the much-expected Kingston to Fort Lauderdale route, reinforcing its dedication to linking the Caribbean with its diaspora community. The inaugural flight took off on December 17, offering travelers the convenience of three (3) weekly services. In early 2025, the flight frequency is expected to increase following regulatory approval.

This new service comes from customer feedback. It shows that Caribbean Airlines cares about its customers.

Speaking at the launch, Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, Garvin Medera, stated: “Caribbean Airlines takes pride in being a bridge for the Caribbean and its Diaspora. Fort Lauderdale is home to a vibrant Jamaican community, and this service reinforces our promise to bring the Caribbean closer, connecting families, friends, and businesses, while offering seamless travel for those in the Caribbean who view the Diaspora as an extension of home.”

Growth Strategy

The Kingston–Fort Lauderdale route is part of Caribbean Airlines’ broader growth strategy, which in 2024 included new routes to Martinique, Guadeloupe, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. This marked the re-establishment of connections across the French, Dutch, Spanish, and Englishspeaking Caribbean—an ambitious move that underscores the airline’s mission to unite the region and its people.

As part owner of Caribbean Airlines, Jamaica holds a special place in the company’s story. The airline shows its commitment through various initiatives. It partners with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and hosts tours to promote the destination.

In addition, It also sponsors important cultural events like Reggae Sumfest. These efforts and more, are testament to the airline’s belief in the strength of shared Caribbean history, culture, and identity, which remain central to its brand and appeal to the Diaspora.

Connecting Families

The Kingston–Fort Lauderdale service facilitates travel but also represents an investment in deepening ties with Jamaicans abroad. Caribbean Airlines connects Kingston with South Florida. This area is a key hub for the Jamaican Diaspora. The airline helps build important connections for the region’s economic and cultural growth.

For flight schedules and bookings, visit www.caribbean-airlines.com or contact your local travel agent.