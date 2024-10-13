The Growth and Future of Tourism in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s tourism industry is poised for ongoing growth, anticipating a rise in global travel to approximately 1.5 billion visitors by year-end, with forecasts suggesting nearly 3 billion tourists globally over the next twenty years. At the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) yesterday, Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett shared plans to keep Jamaica a top destination. He also discussed ways to help the country grow in the competitive global tourism market.

Minister Bartlett urged local tourism partners to be creative and flexible with new trends. He stressed that Jamaica must get ready for more travelers. This means building the right capacity and providing excellent service.

“The issue is where these travellers will come from and where they will go. Our challenge is to create the capacity within Jamaica to benefit from this growing activity,” said Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica’s Resilient Tourism Sector

He highlighted the strength of the tourism sector. It has grown faster than the overall economy around the world. For the past 30 years, it has grown at a rate of 3% each year.

“On our shoulders rests the economic fortunes of our country,” he noted, highlighting the vital role of tourism in Jamaica’s economy.

However, the Minister cautioned that Jamaica must stay nimble and innovative in response to the evolving global landscape. “We have to be nimble, adaptive, and responsive to ensure that the growth we had after COVID isn’t erased by the deluge of disruptions that came with the recovery,” Bartlett remarked. He encouraged JHTA members to embrace new business models and leverage emerging technologies to enhance Jamaica’s competitive edge.

During his presentation, Minister Bartlett shared an important plan to grow Jamaica’s tourism market. This plan includes increasing flights from South America. It starts with LATAM Airlines’ new flights from Peru to Jamaica, which begin on December 1. He also mentioned that talks are ongoing with Azul Airlines. They are working to add flights from Belem, Brazil. He is also in discussions with Avianca about other areas in South America, including Colombia. Minister Bartlett stressed that expanding airlift is crucial to tapping into new markets and further diversifying Jamaica’s visitor base.

Additionally, Minister Bartlett revealed plans for a marketing blitz in India, one of the fastest-growing economies globally, with a roadshow planned for November. “The Asian-Pacific countries will constitute the largest block of outbound tourism in the world. In 2 to 5 years, India will be the second most powerful economy. We are positioning Jamaica to be part of that growth,” Bartlett shared. He also pointed out efforts to focus on Eastern Europe and the Schengen area. He noted that these regions have great potential for inbound tourism.

To support these efforts, the tourism minister disclosed that the Jamaican government has committed JMD 1 billion to tourism marketing through the end of the financial year. “This is the largest single amount the government has provided for marketing augmentation in history,” the Minister announced, reinforcing the country’s dedication to solidifying its position in the global tourism industry.

Amending the JTB Act

Minister Bartlett also addressed destination assurance, calling on private sector partners to ensure that Jamaica continues to deliver a safe, secure, and seamless experience for visitors. He revealed that “the JTB Act is set to be amended” to require licensing for all tourism players, including those in the sharing economy. “Tourists are now staying in places we never imagined, but we cannot guarantee the quality of those experiences. This amendment will ensure that we maintain high standards across the board,” he explained.

As Jamaica prepares for growth, Bartlett highlighted the need for public-private partnerships to boost the sector. He urged JHTA members to think creatively and accept the changes needed to succeed in a fast-changing global market.

Minister Bartlett expressed confidence that with these strategies in place, Jamaica’s tourism sector is well-positioned for continued success. “Together, we can secure Jamaica’s place as a global leader in tourism for years to come,” he concluded.