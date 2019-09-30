Winners of Jamaica Tourist Board’s Annual Awards at Jamaica Travel Market Applauded

LONDON – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett applauded the eight tour operators who won at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s annual awards at the Jamaica Travel Market gala dinner Thursday, September 26th.

The awards recognise the UK and Nordic tour operators and agencies that have achieved the largest growth in room night production to Jamaica during 2018 and were presented by Minister Bartlett.

“These tour operators are the faces and voices that help to sell destination Jamaica in this our third largest source market. Their consistent work through marketing the island has ensured that Jamaica remains top of mind as a potential vacation spot,” said Minister Bartlett.

Winners for the largest business growth during 2018

UK Tour Operator – British Airways Holidays

UK Travel Agency/Tour Operator – Lotus / Dial A Flight

UK Online Tour Operator – Love Holidays

UK Charter Tour Operator – TUI UK

Nordic Tour Operator – Ving

UK Long Haul Specialist Tour Operator – Kenwood Travel

UK Caribbean Specialist Travel Company – Sackville Travel

‘Your Choice Award’ – Favourite UK Tour Operator – Virgin Holidays (Scott Edwards)

Minister Bartlett added that, “We gladly acknowledge our dedicated industry partners who have been increasing business to Jamaica and this year we have seen a record number of UK visitors travelling to Jamaica.”

In addition, to the JTB’s annual awards, Jamaican hoteliers and tourism companies voted for their favourite UK tour operator in the Jamaica Tourism Partners ‘Your Choice’ award category.

On the night, to raise money for Jamaica Tourist Board’s chosen charity partner, the Sandals Foundation, one lucky winner walked away with holiday to Jamaica courtesy of Sandals and British Airways.