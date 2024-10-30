Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale: Caribbean Airlines Reintroduces Service

FT. LAUDERDALE – Caribbean Airlines announces the reintroduction of service between Kingston, Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale, from December 15, 2024.

The all-economy flights are set to operate three (3) times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This new route will improve travel for passengers between Jamaica and South Florida. It will offer more options and convenience.

Flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale are available for booking immediately through the Caribbean Airlines website, www.caribbean-airlines.com, as well as through the airline’s travel agency partners. Customers can also look out for a special introductory fare sale, from Friday November 01.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, emphasized that the airline’s decision to reintroduce this route was based on customer demand and direct feedback from the Jamaican Diaspora, both in the Caribbean and abroad.

He stated, “The return of service between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale is a direct response to our customers’ needs. At Caribbean Airlines, we are committed to connecting the Caribbean region more effectively, wherever resources allow, to ensure that our passengers have greater access to key destinations that are important to them.”

With this new service, Caribbean Airlines aims to connect the region and popular destinations around the world. This is especially important for Caribbean nationals and the larger Diaspora community.