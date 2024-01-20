Caribbean Airlines Hosts Customer Appreciation Event at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad

PORT-OF-SPAIN, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO – Caribbean Airlines, the leading carrier in the region, hosted a Customer Appreciation Event at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, creating an evening filled with gratitude, celebration, and exciting announcements.

The highlight of the event was the presence of the Minister of Finance, The Honourable Colm Imbert, who delivered remarks acknowledging the resilience of Caribbean Airlines. Mr. Imbert commended the airline’s steadfastness, emphasizing its vital role in the region’s development.

Chairman Mr. S Ronnie Mohammed shared remarks, highlighting the company’s achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence. Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, Mr. Garvin Medera, took the stage to unveil the company’s visionary plans for 2024.

Mr. Medera expressed, “Our brand is not just about flying; it’s a celebration of Caribbean culture, festivals, sports, and music – a true reflection of our vibrant region.” He announced the expansion of the Jetpak courier service to Guyana, Barbados, and Jamaica, and its intended route expansion pending regulatory approvals, strengthening the airline’s commitment to regional connectivity.

Caribbean Airlines’ new Cabin Crew and Staff Uniforms

The evening reached its pinnacle with the much-anticipated reveal of Caribbean Airlines’ new Cabin Crew and Staff uniforms, marking the final phase of the brand refresh initiative. The fresh, contemporary uniforms designed by the employees, and produced by Janouras Custom Design Ltd. embody the airline’s commitment to evolving with the times while staying rooted in Caribbean flair.

Top-tier Miles Members Honored

Acknowledging the loyalty and dedication of its customers and stakeholders, Caribbean Airlines celebrated its top-tier miles members.

The CEO expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Our success is a collective achievement, made possible by the unwavering support of our valued customers and the dedication of our incredible team.”

Entertainment for the evening was provided by the talented Mical Tejah, who customized his hit song “DNA” to align with the airline’s Welcome Home theme, a theme that resonates throughout the region and will be integral to the company’s activities this year.

Customers were informed of the airline’s dedicated program of improvements. Especially, designed to make their journeys even smoother and more enjoyable. Enhanced customer processing at check-in, and faster baggage processing on arrivals. Plus, improved communication during disruptions are part of the comprehensive plan.

In closing, Mr. Medera remarked, “To our loyal customers and dedicated employees, thank you for your unwavering commitment. As we look ahead to 2024, we remain focused on enhancing your journey and providing the exceptional service you deserve.”

Caribbean Airlines thanks Boeing and its valued stakeholders for their support. In addition, looks ahead to an exciting year of growth, cultural celebration, and enhanced customer experiences.