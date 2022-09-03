Caribbean Airlines Wins Two Awards at the Prestigious World Travel Awards

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines has for the sixth consecutive year, emerged as the “Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2022” at the 29th Annual World Travel Awards™. In addition, the airline also copped the enviable Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew 2022.

The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel tourism & hospitality industry. Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is known globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

In celebrating receipt of the award, the airline’s CEO Garvin Medera stated: “Caribbean Airlines is deeply heartened to receive these two awards, especially, as we continue to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic. He added: “We have dedicated 2022 to resetting expectations, by focusing more than ever on adding value to the customer experience, and this commitment is reflected in all aspects of our brand. A significant element of the service experience takes place on board and is executed by our Cabin Crew who spend the most time with our valued customers. The fact that we have earned these two awards is inspiring and motivates us, to continuously improve what we do.”

Unrivalled Resilience

Graham E. Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the aviation industry, Caribbean Airlines has demonstrated unrivalled resilience, allowing it to rebound strongly and deliver excellent customer service. Well done to Caribbean Airlines for winning ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2022’ for the sixth year in succession, as well as being voted ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew 2022’.”

Representatives of the airline accepted the two awards at a gala ceremony held on August 31 in Montego Bay, Jamaica which was attended by leading tourism stakeholders from across the region and the Americas.