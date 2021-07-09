Caribbean Airlines Cargo Restores Its Route Network

[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad] – The borders of Trinidad and Tobago, where Caribbean Airlines is headquartered, are set to re-open on July 17. Consequently, Caribbean Airlines Cargo will resume scheduled connectivity between several Caribbean destinations and New York and Toronto.

The leading Caribbean carrier will transport cargo in the belly hold of its Boeing 737 and ATR aircraft on select passenger routes. The passenger schedule will include flights between Trinidad and destinations such as New York, Toronto, Barbados, St. Vincent and Grenada. Flights to Jamaica and St. Lucia will operate from August 13 and 16 respectively, with other destinations added later on.

“Caribbean Airlines Cargo is happy to restore connectivity to several of our pre[1]pandemic routes,” said Marklan Moseley, General Manager – Cargo and New Business. “We look forward to the resumption of a scheduled service out of our hub in Port of Spain as this is a major transit point to and from several countries. This creates an opportunity to further bolster the movement of goods and cargo connectivity which the region needs at this time.”

The airline continues to operate its recently expanded all-cargo schedule of 14 weekly Boeing 767 flights. This service facilitates shipments between the carrier’s Miami hub and Trinidad, Kingston, Montego Bay, Guyana and Barbados.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo is experienced in the swift and efficient movement of oilfield equipment, live animals, general cargo, fresh produce, seafood and other time sensitive commodities. In May, the carrier introduced an optional marine insurance coverage service to further safeguard customer shipments.